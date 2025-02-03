Alicia Keys reflects on importance of diversity at 2025 Grammys

Alicia Keys has recently shared inspiring message about promoting diversity at the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2.

After accepting the Dr. Dre global impact award from Queen Latifah, Keys reflected on the importance of creativity from different backgrounds in the music industry.

The No One singer believed that this isn’t the time “to shut down the diversity of voices we've seen on this stage”.

Keys called her contemporaries “talented, hardworking people from different backgrounds with different points of view,” noting that they can change the game.

“DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] is not a threat, it's a gift,” declared the 44-year-old songstress.

It is pertinent to mention that Keys’ powerful speech was targeted at President Donald Trump, who spoke against DEI policies.

Keys explained that when “destructive forces try to burn us down, we rise from the ashes like a phoenix, and as you see tonight, music is the unstoppable language that connects us all”.

“Keep opening the doors. The dreams that the world is ought to be, a dream that the world as is ought to be, as the great Toni Morrison said,” said the singer of the late award-winning novelist and editor.

Meanwhile, Keys thanked the women who made the way for the talent like her, including Patrice Rushen, Missy Elliott, Linda Perry, Grimes, Solange and many more.

“We stand together,” added the songstress.

Moreover, Keys won the Grammy for best musical theatre album for Hell’s Kitchen, a Broadway play.