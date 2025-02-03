Princess Kate's mother Carole Middleton receives powerful title

Princess Kate's mother Carole Middleton receives big title

Carole Middleton was honoured with a powerful title for her heartfelt support to her the future Queen and her beloved daughter Princess Kate during her cancer journey.

The Middletons especially the matriarch of the family extended love and care to the Walses during the brutal year of their life.

Carole was dubbed the 'rock' for Catherine who showed her loyalty not just to her own blood but the entire royal family.

Ingrid Seward, a renowned royal commentator heaped praise on the grandmother of George, Charlotte and Louis, during an interview with Hello! Magazine.

She recalled, "I have met her a couple of times and the word that keeps coming back to me is 'strength'. I imagine her as a sort of pioneer woman driving a wagon with a rifle at her feet, and three children in the back, fighting off any enemy. Basically, that's what she's been doing all her life, isn't it?"

The royal expert called Carole a "really helpful, practical and unflappable mum and grandmother."

Ingrid revealed that Carole was on her toes when her son-in-law returned to royal engagements during Kate's cancer treatment.

"...She was doing the school run and probably doing things like filling the freezer with the kids' favourite foods," the author said.

Princess Kate would have been able to "relax" as she knew her mother's hand was on the wheel and her little family was safe and sound with her.

Speaking of William's bond with Catherine's family, Ingrid shared that the future King "just adores the Middletons." She continued, "They give him the cosy family life that Diana always wanted him to have."