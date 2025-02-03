King Charles puts aside personal plans despite big milestone with Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla may have to give some of their personal plans a break despite the timing and location for the sake of duty.

The royal couple, who will be marking their 20th anniversary on April 9th, will instead be attending an important meeting in Rome.

While the Palace has not revealed all the details of the forthcoming visit, it is reported that the monarch and his wife have lined up a string of engagements supporting issues close to their hearts during the trip, via The Sun.

An insider claimed that Charles and Camilla will not let their special anniversary come in the way of their tour obligations. Moreover, despite the king’s ongoing cancer treatment, the itinerary will be packed of the royal couple.

However, that doesn’t mean that the couple will not do anything special at all to commemorate the milestone.

“It is expected that they will mark it privately, if at all,” another royal source told The Sun. “The trip falls on their 20th wedding anniversary but the King and Queen are well known and respected for their hard work and duty.”

They continued, “I don't think anyone would expect them to do anything else than carry out a full list of engagements.”