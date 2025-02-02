Karla Sofía Gascón breaks silence on Selena Gomez feud, says she's 'learning'

Karla Sofía Gascón has addressed controversy surrounding her past X postings, which included comments about her Emilia Pérez costar Selena Gomez.

On February 1, the 52-year-old actress shared a lengthy Instagram post seeking forgiveness and claiming that critics were trying to "stain my existence with lies."

Gascón had previously apologized for certain contentious posts, which have since been deleted and covered topics such as diversity, Muslim culture, and George Floyd.

"THEY ALREADY WON. The first thing I’d like to do is ask for the most sincere forgiveness from those who feel bad about the way I've expressed myself at any stage of my life," she began her caption in Spanish, per a translation from Variety.

"I have many things to learn in this world, the forms [in which I learn] are my biggest defect. Life has taught me something I never wanted to learn: it’s clear to me that no matter how much my message is my message, without using the proper words, [the message] can convert into another."

Alongside her caption was an image of a Nichiren symbol of Buddhism, which Gascón practices, and the words, "As with Emilia Pérez: We can all do better. Me too."

"I have gone from living a normal life to a life at the top of my profession in just six months, now my responsibility is very great because my voice not only belongs to me but to many people who feel represented and hopeful by or with me," she continued.

In another section of the long post, Gascón appeared to be referring to her 2022 X post about the 32-year-old Gomez, in which she referred to her costar as a "rich rat" and talked about her alleged dispute with Hailey Bieber.

The post read in full: "She's a rich rat who plays the poor b------ whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife," referring to Gomez's ex Justin Bieber and wife Hailey, per The Latin Times.

The actress spoke out against those who criticized her for the post, writing: "They have created posts as if it were me insulting even my colleagues."

“Things that I wrote to glorify as if they were criticisms, jokes as if they were reality, words that without the background only seem like hate. Everything as long as I don’t win anything and I sink," Gascón added in her Saturday Instagram post.