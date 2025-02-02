Angelina Jolie feeling effects of her divorce with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie seems disappointed with Hollywood

Angelina Jolie might have been dissatisfied with Hollywood after years of contribution to the industry.

Jolie was continuously hearing the Oscar buzz for her intriguing performance in 2024 film Maria.

Amid all the buzz, the actress might have developed high hopes for being selected in the big awards.

But as the list of nominees rolled out, it did not carry the Maleficent actress’ name.

Sources now claim that Angelina worked extremely hard on the film and even did all the press evidently just because she wanted to get nominated. She was not expecting getting snubbed by the Academy Awards.

"Look at all the press she did for the film—she wanted to get nominated”, sources close to the 49-year-old revealed, while claiming that the actress is 'devastated' by the snub.

The mother of six is not just upset, but, amid all the divorce settlement thing, Angelina is allegedly feeling that Hollywood has chosen Brad Pitt over her.

"This just shows that Hollywood is Team Brad," said an insider.

The informant further added: “The Globes showed that the foreign press loves her, but that's not Hollywood.”

“Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote...people just love Brad."

The Tourist actress is reportedly feeling effects of her divorce now.

Pitt and Jolie have finally settled their divorce after fighting an eight-year long battle.