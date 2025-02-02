King Charles shatters Meghan Markle dreams with major move

Meghan Markle receives shocking news from King Charles amid crisis

King Charles seemingly dropped a bombshell on Meghan Markle ahead of the release of her much-awaited Netflix cooking show.

The monarch collaborated with Netflix's rival Amazon Prime for a meaningful documentary project revolving around the future of the planet.

As per a Palace insider, the monarch's upcoming project aims to "show, not tell viewers how to transform people, places and ultimately the planet."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB that the King will grab 'more audience' than the Duchess of Sussex, seemingly shattering her dream to mark a powerful comeback into the limelight.

He said, "The film will have kudos and get a wider audience because of King Charles's involvement. He has given speeches on the environment since 1970."

"Harmony is philosophical, about the imbalance between mankind and nature and the need to rectify this," he added.

The royal expert believes the King's film will "seek to spread the word rather than seek top ratings as the topic is challenging and philosophy normally attracts few devotees."

"Amazon Prime are making it, it isn't a ratings chaser like Meghan's With Live, Meghan. There is no similarity whatsoever," Richard stated.

For the unversed, the Duchess show With Love, Meghan, which was postponed due to LA fires, is now set to be released in March.