Princess Anne shows sympathy for Princess Kate and modern Royals' challenges

Princess Anne, known for her understated yet tireless dedication to royal duties, has long maintained a discreet presence, often completing engagements with little fanfare.



During a rare reflective moment in a documentary marking her 70th birthday, the Princess Royal spoke about the evolving pressures of royal life, particularly for the younger generation.

Anne noted that today’s royals, including the Princess of Wales, navigate an entirely different level of scrutiny, largely driven by the rise of social media.

Comparing her early years in the royal spotlight to the current environment, she acknowledged the intense pressure faced by her younger relatives.

“The media has always been interested in the newer generation, but the added layer of social media has made things significantly harder,” she remarked.

Her candid insights offer a glimpse into the unique challenges faced by today’s working royals, highlighting how the landscape of royal duty has shifted over the decades.