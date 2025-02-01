Ariana Grande reveals odd Cynthia Erivo prop she keeps from ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande shares bizarre prosthetic she have from 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande recently revealed one major Wicked prop that now resides in her home’s stationary desk.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, the 7 Rings singer admitted that she took Cynthia Erivo’s prosthetic ears home, saying, "Right now, they’re just, like, next to the printer. With, like, pens and printer and then Cynthia’s ears."

The Thank U, Next crooner joked that she is open to move them around in order to play pranks on her guests.

"But sometimes if I’m having guests over or if I put out a tray of whatever, I’ll just kind of leave them nearby to see if anyone gets a little confused," she told the outlet. "I’m just kidding. I’ve never done that, but I will. No, yeah, they’re next to the printer for now."

The Victorious actress explained that their current spot seems like the best option as "Framing them" would be "weird."

Previously, Erivo revealed to Elle magazine that, due to having a "million piercing," a prosthetic artist created a shell for her ears, confessing that her ears in the movie were not real.

In addition to Erivo's prop, Grande told Today last year that she took Glinda’s wand, several books and globes from Emerald City and a piece of Jonathan Bailey. However, she declined to shed any further information on the latter, teasing that it’s a "movie two spoiler."

The movie’s sequel, Wicked: For Good is slated for release on November 21st, 2025.