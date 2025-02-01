Prince William accused of causing trouble in paradise with bold step

Prince William's accused of causing trouble in paradise with bold step

Prince William's alleged addiction has caused trouble in the paradise, leaving his sweetheart Princess Kate hurt.

The Prince of Wales was accused of enjoying bold content, his supposed penchant reportedly left Princess Kate unimpressed.

Kate Middleton felt "mortified and infuriated," due to the future King's alleged addiction, according to RadarOnline.

The shocking claims emerge when the Princess of Wales is returning to the public life after winning her cancer battle. The story traces back to William's college days at St. Andrews University.

The royal family's crises, including King Charles health battle, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's controversies, do not seem to end anytime soon.

The insider, according to the same outlet, claimed: "The prince had a very randy disposition when he was at school, and that was apparent in his love of saucy comedies."

However, this seems to be a matter of no interest for the people and the royal himself these days, as William focuses on preparing for his destined role as heir to the British throne, being the eldest son of King Charles.

On the other hand, William has launched several people-friendly initiatives while continuing his efforts to tackle environmental hazards with his Earthshot Prize project.