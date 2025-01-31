Kate Middleton receives unexpected surprise during Wales visit

Princess Kate received an unexpected surprise while on a royal engagement in Wales.
During a visit to Corgi, a renowned textiles manufacturer specialising in socks and knitwear, the Princess of Wales was presented with a thoughtful birthday gift — not for herself, but for her mother, Carole Middleton.
The timing was perfect, as Carole is set to celebrate her 70th birthday on February 2.
Kate, 43, graciously accepted a cream zip-up cashmere cardigan for herself, while Carole was gifted a navy cashmere wrap.
Clearly touched by the gesture, Kate responded, “That’s so sweet of you, thank you, I wasn’t expecting it,” as reported by Hello!.
Birthdays hold a special significance in the Middleton household. Carole, who founded the successful party supply business Party Pieces, once reflected on how her children were involved from an early age.
“Pippa wrote our ‘Party Times’ blog, James did the cakes when he first left school, and Catherine developed our first birthday and baby category,” she previously shared with Sheer Luxe.
While details of Carole’s milestone celebration remain private, it’s likely the family will mark the occasion at Bucklebury Manor, her longtime home with husband Michael Middleton.
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner excite fans as marriage plans set internet ablaze
Princess Kate's family pays tribute to Carole Middleton on special milestone
King Charles eldest son William undertakes secret royal engagement amid preparations for the throne
Christopher Nolan casted Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and many in his upcoming movie
Anthony Mackie replaces Chris Evans in 'Captain America: Brave New World'
Jennifer Garner and John Miller have been dating on and off since 2018 after her divorce with Ben Affleck