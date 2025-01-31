Kate Middleton receives unexpected surprise during Wales visit

The Princess of Wales exclaims she 'wasn't expecting' what was in store for her

Princess Kate received an unexpected surprise while on a royal engagement in Wales.

During a visit to Corgi, a renowned textiles manufacturer specialising in socks and knitwear, the Princess of Wales was presented with a thoughtful birthday gift — not for herself, but for her mother, Carole Middleton.

The timing was perfect, as Carole is set to celebrate her 70th birthday on February 2.

Kate, 43, graciously accepted a cream zip-up cashmere cardigan for herself, while Carole was gifted a navy cashmere wrap.

Clearly touched by the gesture, Kate responded, “That’s so sweet of you, thank you, I wasn’t expecting it,” as reported by Hello!.

Birthdays hold a special significance in the Middleton household. Carole, who founded the successful party supply business Party Pieces, once reflected on how her children were involved from an early age.

“Pippa wrote our ‘Party Times’ blog, James did the cakes when he first left school, and Catherine developed our first birthday and baby category,” she previously shared with Sheer Luxe.

While details of Carole’s milestone celebration remain private, it’s likely the family will mark the occasion at Bucklebury Manor, her longtime home with husband Michael Middleton.