Truth about Justin, Hailey Bieber's marriage after parenthood: 'Total 180'

Justin Bieber recently sparked speculation after unfollowing Hailey on social media

Justin and Hailey Bieber were not in a great place in their relationship until very recently, per a new report.

But that all changed when the couple renewed their vows and welcomed their baby boy last year.

“They’ve both kept their promises, and their marriage has done a 180,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the couple is in a “completely different place than they were a year ago.”

Their renewed commitment came just months before welcoming their first child, son Jack, in August 2024 — an experience that has only brought them closer.

“Justin and Hailey are both trying their best to balance parenting and their lives,” the insider shared. “They have a different marriage now — and their priorities have shifted.”

While the couple’s relationship appears to be thriving, fans speculated about potential trouble after noticing Justin had unfollowed Hailey on Instagram earlier this month. The timing was especially curious, as it happened just hours after he posted a heartfelt tribute calling her “the greatest woman I have and will ever know.”

But Justin quickly shut down any rumours, explaining in an Instagram Story, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** is getting suss out here.”

Hailey, who never unfollowed Justin, seemingly brushed off the chatter by posting photos featuring her husband, including one where he appeared to be dozing off at a restaurant. She later shared a snap of herself carrying a bag that read “Mrs. Bieber.”

The couple, who wed in 2018 after a whirlwind romance, seem to be more solid than ever as they embrace this new chapter together.