Prince William lands in trouble during Aston Villa game

Prince William, who has taken more royal duties amid King Charles health battle, has faced unexpected situation during his latest outing.

The Prince of Wales, who's heir to the British throne as the eldest son of King Charles, was interrupted by Anti-Monarchy chant during his excitement at Aston Villa vs Celtics game on January 29.

William was greeted by non-stop anti-monarchy chants and banners: “If You Hate the Royal Family, Clap Your Hands.”

The chants, according to The Telegraph, were included “Lizzie’s in a box”, the phrase is used to mockingly refer to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with "Lizzie" being a nickname for the Queen and "in a box" signifying being buried or deceased.

It's often chanted by people who are not fans of the monarchy, particularly during sporting events.

As per reports, the visitors could face punishment for all the banners and chanting, noting that the Shamrock Rovers were fined £8,540 last week when their fans also chanted the same phrase.

Future King turned a deaf ear to the protest and continued enjoying the game. He's reluctant to speak out about the chants or banners at these games, but anti-monarchy sentiment isn't exactly new.