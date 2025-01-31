Princess Kate makes huge compromise for George, Charlotte, Louis

Princess Kate priorities George, Charlotte, Louis despite 'stares' in school

Kate Middleton not only fulfils incredible duties as a key royal figure but also demonstrates her role as a 'hands-on' mom to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In a conversation with Fabulous Magazine, royal expert Ingrid Seward said, "According to the other mums at Lambrook she turns up for sports days, she turns up for special matches, and she's a very hands-on mum."

The royal commentator revealed that sometimes Kate goes with her mother Carole Middleton and obviously Prince William "goes when he can. They often go altogether."

Revealing the reaction of other mothers at school, Ingrid shared, "Obviously the other mums are all googley-eyed to see [her]. Obviously she gets stared at when she's there."

Princess Kate and Prince William are reportedly following a modern approach towards parenting to prioritise the well-being of their children.

The royal couple often kept their kids away from media scrutiny in order to let them enjoy a normal childhood.