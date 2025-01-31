Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, speaks during the "Ambassador Insider Series" in Washington, on January 30, 2025. — Pakistan Embassy in US

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has emphasised Islamabad’s intent to enhance economic and security ties with Washington, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a stronger bilateral relationship as the new administration assumes office.

Speaking at an event in Washington on Thursday, the envoy reiterated the strength of trade ties between Pakistan and the US, saying that Washington remains Islamabad's largest trading partner.

"Trade has been the most stable facet of our bilateral relationship. My foremost priority as ambassador is to expand economic diplomacy and strengthen commercial interactions."

He was speaking at the "Ambassador Insider Series", a programme that allows people to meet ambassadors and learn about the countries they represent. The series is hosted by The Washington Diplomat, a monthly newspaper.

He added, "Pakistan looks forward to deepening its partnership with the United States in areas of security, trade, investment, and climate resilience, ensuring a mutually beneficial future for both nations."

With a new US administration and Congress in place, Ambassador Sheikh has engaged with key US policymakers, having met at least 40 congressmen and women in recent weeks, according to an official statement issued by the Pakistani embassy.

The top diplomat's outreach efforts focus on reconnecting with re-elected representatives and building new partnerships to enhance the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and the US, the communique stated.

The Donald Trump's administration took charge earlier this month and is introducing a host of policy changes, from deporting immigrants to withdrawing from climate agreements.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan also had said that Islamabad looks forward to deepening our economic engagement with the United States.

"The US is indeed the biggest, most powerful economy in the world. As we try to improve economic relations with all countries; the same applies to our relations with the US," he said during his press briefing on Thursday.

Moreover, a high-level United States investment delegation, led by Texas hedge fund manager Gentry Beach, is in Pakistan for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening the economic and bilateral ties.

Beach, a close business associate of US President Donald Trump, is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing investment agreements between the two countries, sources told The News.

'Quality investments'

Meanwhile, during the session, the ambassador said that the present Pakistan government is committed to strengthening the country’s democratic institutions and stabilising its economy.

Highlighting Pakistan’s economic recovery and the lucrative investment climate, the Pakistani envoy pointed to some key indicators including a significant reduction in inflation — from 38% in May 2023 to 4.1% in December 2024 — saying the result was a testament to the government’s effective economic policies.

Emphasising Pakistan’s growing tech sector, Sheikh said the country is the second-largest contributor to IT freelancing worldwide — only behind the United States — and underscored Pakistan’s cost and quality competitiveness that makes it an ideal partner for IT outsourcing.

Pakistan, he also said, has a competitive edge in manufacturing, particularly in sports goods and surgical instruments.

Responding to a question, the ambassador said Pakistan was focusing on export-oriented and self-sustaining investments to avoid past foreign exchange challenges, saying: "We seek quality investments that generate their own revenue cycle."

Addressing concerns over regional security, he also reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfastness in its fight against terrorism, saying it has been both a frontline state and a victim of terrorism.