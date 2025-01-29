FIA foils smuggling of 6,700 UK SIMs; suspect faces probe under Peca

The 6,700 foreign SIMs seized at Multan International Airport, with the suspect standing beside the haul on Wednesday. — Reporter

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday thwarted a bid to smuggle at least 6,700 foreign mobile phone SIMs from the UK into Pakistan, which could have been used for crimes ranging from cyber fraud to the dissemination of illegal digital content and terrorism, officials said on Wednesday.

A suspect, identified as Mohammad Zohaib, was arrested at Multan International Airport after Customs discovered contraband in his luggage. He had arrived from Doha, Qatar, on flight QR-618.

According to officials, Zohaib, who was handed over to the FIA Multan cybercrime wing, is being investigated under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

Earlier today, President Asif Ali Zardari assented to the contentious "Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025" bill, passed by both houses of parliament, despite serious reservations and protests by the journalist fraternity.

According to a press release issued by the President House, the president signed the bill into law after it was passed by the National Assembly and Senate.

The bill includes new definitions, the establishment of regulatory and investigative bodies, and stricter penalties for disseminating "false" information.

The government lowered the punishment for spreading “fake information” online to three years, according to the bill, while they would also face a fine of up to Rs2 million.

"Whoever intentionally disseminates, publicly exhibits or transmits any information through any information system, that he knows or has reason to believe or has reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest in general public or society shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend up to three years or with fine which may extend to two million rupees or with both,” Section 26A of the bill said.

The statement of objects and reasons said that Peca aims to modernise and enhance the legislative framework for combating cybercrime in Pakistan, ensuring alignment with present-day requirements and addressing the growing complexities of cyber threats.