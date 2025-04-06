Karachi temperature to touch 40°C as heat spell persists

A woman carries a pedestal fan as she walks towards a repair shop during hot and humid weather in Karachi. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Temperatures in the city are expected to climb to 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with hot and dry weather likely to persist for the next three days, according to the latest forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the meteorological department's prediction, Karachi residents should prepare for intense heat, accompanied by intermittent strong winds forecast for today and tomorrow. The current conditions are part of a wider heat spell impacting much of Sindh, where most regions are expected to remain hot, with some areas facing extreme temperatures.

The warning follows a week of steadily rising temperatures in the port city. On Thursday, the PMD had predicted highs ranging from 37°C to 39°C on Friday and Saturday, a forecast that held true as the heatwave conditions intensified.

Last Tuesday, the temperature in Karachi peaked at 38.1°C, with humidity at 53% and light winds blowing from the north.

Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Afzal had warned earlier that a sustained rise in temperatures was expected nationwide in the coming months, exacerbated by the urban heat island effect in densely populated cities like Karachi.

Afzal cautioned that temperatures across the country could remain 2°C to 3°C above normal, while Karachi could see increases of up to 4°C above the seasonal average. He stressed that the intensifying heat could heighten drought risks and impact daily life.

As the heat continues to build, the PMD has urged citizens to take precautionary measures. These include staying well-hydrated, avoiding direct outdoor activities during peak hours, and conserving water to minimise the strain on public resources.

