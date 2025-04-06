Eight terrorists killed during infiltration bid at Pak-Afghan border

A Pakistani soldier keep vigil next to fenced border fencing along with Afghan's Paktika province border in Angoor Adda in South Waziristan on October 18, 2017. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed 16 terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into the country through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces picked up movement of a group of militants, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghanistan border in the general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district, on the night between April 5-6.

"Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, eight Khwarij [terrorists] were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured," it added.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

"Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as "security forces are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country".

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the fence.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

Islamabad’s reservations have also been confirmed by a report submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which has revealed a nexus between Kabul and the TTP with the former providing logistical, operational and financial support to the latter.

Last month, at least 16 terrorists were killed by security forces during an attempt to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan in general area Ghulam Khan Kallay of North Waziristan district.

Security forces detected a group of terrorists attempting to cross the Afghan border in North Waziristan's Ghulam Khan Kallay area.

"Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense fire exchange, all sixteen Khwarij [terrorists] were sent to hell,” said the ISPR in the statement, using the term designating members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.