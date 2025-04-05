Climate change minister represents Pakistan at Samarkand Climate Conference

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik meets foreign dignitaries in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. — Ministry of Climate Change

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik, represented Pakistan at the Samarkand Climate Conference, where he met with international leaders and climate officials to discuss collective action on global environmental challenges.

Samarkand hosted the "Central Asia Facing Global Climate Challenges: Consolidation for Shared Prosperity" conference on April 4-5.

The event brought together the heads of state from Central Asia, leadership of the European Union, high-ranking representatives of international organisations, as well as experts and specialists from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

The conference was organised to implement the Samarkand Initiative for Solidarity in the Name of Common Security and Prosperity, which the president of Uzbekistan announced in 2022.

The essence of this initiative lies in creating a global dialogue platform to address pressing contemporary challenges, facilitating joint reflection and the development of new approaches to ensuring security and sustainable development.

During the conference, Malik met with global leaders and dignitaries from around the world, engaging in discussions on climate resilience, green financing, and regional cooperation on environmental sustainability.

The climate change minister held a discussion with UAE Minister for Energy and Infrastructure, Sohail Al Mazroui. Separately, he also met Mohammad Abunayyan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power. He also met the advisor to the president of Azerbaijan on climate change.

He also delivered a speech during the key session “Climate Change in Focus: Building the Future Through Joint Action,” where he shared Pakistan’s successful experience, environmental initiatives, and national priorities in combating the climate crisis.

The minister’s participation reflected Pakistan’s commitment to international climate diplomacy and collaborative solutions in the face of growing environmental threats.