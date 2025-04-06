Swati stands with Gandapur as fresh fissures emerge in PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI leader Azam Swati (left) and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur. — APP/ Facebook/@AliAminKhanGandapurPti/File

ISLAMABAD: Referring to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder's CM, PTI leader Azam Swati has said that he backs Gandapur, after fresh differences surfaced within the party ranks.

Swati said in a statement that "if we have to save the country," we must keep them quiet who caused strife and bedlam.

Following a fresh statement of Gandapur, rifts within the PTI have intensified, prompting the party leadership to instruct its senior members to refrain from issuing public statements.

PTI's Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Asad Qaisar, Shahram Khan Tarakai, and Atif Khan have demanded an inquiry into Gandapur’s statement.

Meanwhile, Aleema Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and other central party leaders have reportedly stopped the three MNAs from making public statements and have decided to raise the issue directly with Imran, The News reported.

Atif said the chief minister’s remarks could damage the PTI founder’s movement, and the ongoing efforts for his release should not be undermined. He urged Gandapur to focus on governance and avoid unnecessary statements, as these could harm both the party and the campaign for Imran’s release.

He further said that Aleema, Salman, and the PTI leadership had assured them the issue would be presented to the party founder, and they would now wait for Imran’s decision.

Furthermore, Tarakai also stated such statements could damage the movement led by the PTI founder. “Our focus should be on the release of the PTI founder and the unjustly detained party members.”

He emphasised that the KP CM should channel his energy towards restoring law and order and improving governance.

Shahram added that the PTI core committee has reacted strongly to Gandapur’s statements. “We also have the right to respond,” he said, adding, “But internal divisions at this point will only hurt efforts for release of the PTI’s founding chairman.”

The concerns were raised after local media reports quoted Gandapur as claiming that he was in talks with the establishment in a "personal capacity".

Media also reported that in a recent meeting with Imran at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, the former prime minister instructed the KP chief minister to re-engage with the establishment.

Imran 'willing' to hold talks from get-go

On the other hand, Swati, swearing an oath on the Holy Quran, has said that false news was circulated, attributing statements to him regarding the PTI founder Imran.

In his statement, Swati clarified several points, including the matters of his discussion with Imran at the jail and the story behind his attempts to establish contacts with the establishment.

He denied spreading false information attributed to the former prime minister. He added that Bushra Bibi was present during his meeting with the PTI founder.

The PTI leader also said that in December 2022, the PTI founder asked him to initiate dialogue with the then army chief.

According to Swati, Imran expressed trust in him and instructed him to engage with the military leadership.

Following consultations with the PTI founder, he attempted to establish contact through the army chief's teacher. He also tried to communicate with the army chief through former president Arif Alvi, but the attempts were futile.

The PTI founder, according to Swati, said he had been ready for dialogue from day one if the other side was willing.

Addressing a vlogger's query about his whereabouts on November 26, the politico said that he was in Attock Jail at that time. He said he was subjected to torture.

While stating that he did not want to create a division within the party ranks, Swati said he also told the PTI founder: "Khan Sahib! You have khottay sikkay (counterfeit coins) in your pocket."

KP CM spox defends Gandapur

Additionally, the spokesperson for the KP chief minister has said that Gandapur was not just "Amin" in the name but also a trustee (ameen) for the PTI founder, party workers and the public.

The official said: "Ali Amin took charge of the party at a time when everyone else had gone into hiding."

Further emphasising Gandapur's commitment to the party during challenging times, the spokesperson said: "Ali Amin Gandapur reached D-Chowk thrice, at a time when no so-called representative even stepped out of his home."

He added that even during the elections, the KP CM gave tickets to ordinary workers, friends, and the poor, while the elite class was ignored.

The spox asserted that if the PTI founder had complete trust in any worker, it was only Gandapur.

Atif-Gandapur bitter ties

On the other hand, the party differences seem to have extended to a large extent, as Atif’s appointment as PTI president for the Peshawar region was reportedly not received well by Gandapur.

While the other members of the WhatsApp group congratulated Atif on becoming president for the Peshawar region on March 27, Gandapur taunted him at his appointment.

Talking to Geo News, Atif said he would not comment on the KP CM’s remarks in the group, adding he did not respond to anyone.

Sources have quoted the KP chief executive as saying that he removed Atif from his position over his bad performance and on the PTI founder’s instruction.

"Despite the PTI founder’s removal, Atif was reinstated to the position," he said, as per sources.