Karachi's Korangi inferno continues to rage for eighth consecutive day

The image shows the sudden eruption of huge flame in a video being captured form distance on March 29, 2025. — YouTube/GeoNews/screengrab

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan on Saturday dismissed the possibility of a large underground gas reserve as the mysterious Korangi inferno continued to rage for the eighth consecutive day.

During his interaction with the media, Humayun said: “Looking at the nature of the fire, it seems that there is no large underground gas reserve.”

The mysterious fire broke out during the drilling process for a 1,200-foot-deep bore for water exploration at the site in Korangi Creek on March 29, The News reported.

The damage to underground earth plates, approximately 1,100 to 1,200 feet below the surface, caused by the drilling activities is believed to have triggered the fire. Though the type of gas involved has not been definitively confirmed, methane or biogas are the likely culprits, as is typical in such incidents.

Samples of sand and water had already been collected for chemical analysis, which will help determine the nature of the gas fueling the fire.

Humayun said that the intensity of flames and the amount of water emerging from the ground had reduced over the last few days. “The fire can be extinguished in an hour, but it can spread the gas [which could be dangerous for the residents in nearby areas],” he added.

The fire chief added that such fires were usually left to burn out for a month as any attempt to extinguish the fire could result in the formation of toxic gases, endangering nearby residential areas.

Responding to a question about the report about the chemical analysis of the sand and water samples, the fire officer said that there was a delay due to the Eid holidays and hoped that the report would be received by Monday.

In light of the report, the authorities would make a decision on how to contain it or deal with the ongoing situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration sealed off the plot where the fire continues to rage. However, no active firefighting efforts are currently underway, and the situation remains under observation.

A day earlier, Humayun stated the authorities were closely coordinating with PPL.

“This is the first such incident in Karachi, and while it’s a significant concern for residents, it’s relatively routine for companies like PPL and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC),” the fire officer had added.

He had clarified that although extinguishing the flames would not be a challenge, doing so could make the situation more dangerous.

Humayun claimed that nearby refineries were not at risk due to their distance from the fire. However, steps were being taken to protect surrounding forests from potential ignition caused by heat or stray flames, he had added.

Experts suggest that the safest course of action is to allow the gas to burn out naturally.

A recent assessment also revealed that if the gas reserves are small, the fire will likely burn itself out within a few days. Conversely, if the reserves are significant, additional measures will be taken to secure the area and contain the fire.

In a related development, TPL Properties Ltd disclosed that the fire was caused by the drilling of a test well for water exploration near Korangi Creek, The News reported. The drilling uncovered a shallow gas pocket believed to be biogenic methane, a naturally occurring gas. The company has been transparent in its communications with stakeholders and continues to monitor the situation closely.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) confirmed that its installations were not in proximity to the fire-affected area, while Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) was carefully assessing the impact on the gas supply.