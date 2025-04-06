Gilgit Baltistan farmers make artificial glaciers to boost water supply

This aerial photograph, taken on March 18, 2025, shows a man (right) looking at an artificial glacier built by local residents during winters to conserve water for the summers at Pari village in Kharmang district, in the mountainous Gilgit Baltistan region. — AFP

HUSSAINABAD: Beneath the towering, frost-capped peaks of the country’s northern ranges, farmers facing water shortages have turned to building their own ice towers.

In Gilgit Baltistan’s (GB) remote highlands — home to K2, the world’s second-tallest mountain — warming winters driven by climate change have led to declining snowfall and reduced snowmelt, which traditionally sustained the region’s valleys.

In Skardu valley, perched at elevations reaching 2,600 metres (8,200 feet) beneath the Karakoram range, local farmers began searching the internet for solutions to irrigate their apple and apricot orchards.

"We discovered artificial glaciers on YouTube," Ghulam Haider Hashmi told AFP.

This photograph, taken on March 19, 2025, shows a general view of Hussainabad village in Skardu district, in the mountainous Gilgit-Baltistan region. — AFP

They watched the videos of Sonam Wangchuk, an environmental activist and engineer in the Indian region of Ladakh, less than 200km away across a heavily patrolled border, who developed the technique about 10 years ago.

Water is piped from streams into the village and sprayed into the air during the freezing winter temperatures.

"The water must be propelled so that it freezes in the air when temperatures drop below zero, creating ice towers," said Zakir Hussain Zakir, a professor at the University of Baltistan.

The ice forms in the shape of cones that resemble Buddhist stupas, and act as a storage system — steadily melting throughout spring when temperatures rise.

'Ice stupas'

GB has 13,000 glaciers — more than any other country on Earth outside the polar regions.

This photograph, taken on March 18, 2025, shows an artificial glacier built by local residents during winters to conserve water for the summers at Pari village in Kharmang district, in the mountainous Gilgit-Baltistan region. — AFP

Their beauty has made the region one of the country's top tourist destinations — towering peaks loom over the Old Silk Road, still visible from a highway transporting tourists between cherry orchards, glaciers and ice-blue lakes.

Sher Muhammad, a specialist in the Hindu Kush-Himalayan mountain range that stretches from Afghanistan to Myanmar, however, said most of the region's water supply comes from snow melt in spring, with a fraction from annual glacial melt in summers.

"From late October until early April, we were receiving heavy snowfall. But in the past few years, it's quite dry," Muhammad, a researcher at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), told AFP.

The first "ice stupas" in GB were created in 2018.

Now, more than 20 villages make them every winter, and "more than 16,000 residents have access to water without having to build reservoirs or tanks", said Rashid-ud-Din, provincial head of GLOF-2, a UN-Pakistan plan to adapt to the effects of climate change.

Farmer Muhammad Raza told AFP that eight stupas were built in his village of Hussainabad this winter, trapping approximately 20 million litres of water in the ice.

"We no longer have water shortages during planting," he said, since the open-air reservoirs appeared on the slopes of the valley.

"Before, we had to wait for the glaciers to melt in June to get water, but the stupas saved our fields," said Ali Kazim, also a farmer in the valley.

Harvest seasons multiply

Before the stupas, "we planted our crops in May", said 26-year-old Bashir Ahmed who grows potatoes, wheat and barley in nearby Pari village which has also adopted the method.

This photograph, taken on March 19, 2025, shows residents ploughing a farm at Hussainabad village in Skardu district, in the mountainous Gilgit-Baltistan region. — AFP

And "we only had one growing season, whereas now we can plant two or three times" a year.

Temperatures in Pakistan rose twice as fast between 1981 and 2005 compared to the global average, putting the country on the front line of climate change impacts, including water scarcity.

The nation's 240 million inhabitants live in a territory that is 80% arid or semi-arid and depends on rivers and streams originating in neighbouring countries for more than three-quarters of its water.

Glaciers are melting rapidly in the country and across the world, with a few exceptions, including the Karakoram mountain range, increasing the risk of flooding and reducing water supply over the long term.

"Faced with climate change, there are neither rich nor poor, neither urban nor rural; the whole world has become vulnerable," said 24-year-old Yasir Parvi.

"In our village, with the ice stupas, we decided to take a chance."