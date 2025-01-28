Bilawal asks Karachi traders to approach him with their problems rather than 'going elsewhere'

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing luncheon organised by Sindh government for Karachi's business community in Karachi, January 28, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Following remarks by Karachi traders suggesting a swap between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah with his Punjab counterpart Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday asked the business community to approach him directly with their problems rather than "going elsewhere".

"I request you to own PPP, we are not that bad...show us the same kind of affection you did to PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] and MQM [Muttahida Qaumi Movement]," the PPP chief said while addressing the luncheon hosted by the Sindh government for the business community.

Earlier, trade leader Atiq Mir humorously asked Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal to swap CM Murad for his Punjab counterpart Maryam on Sunday. However, Iqbal smiled sheepishly at the traders' demand and did not comment.

The remark drew severe criticism from the Sindh government, with spokesperson Saadia Javed calling it disrespectful to the public's mandate.

Following the criticism, Mir clarified that the statement was made in jest rather than as a serious proposal.

Meanwhile, Bilawal — in his speech today — said that the luncheon's sole purpose was to "listen to problems faced by traders and find solutions".

"If you have any complaint against the chief minister, talk to me directly, don't complain elsewhere," he said, emphasising the need to increase communication with the business community.

He admitted that it was the PPP's responsibility to find solutions to their problems. "Why would I want you to face issues under my or this government’s name?"

The PPP chairman noted that the days of extortion and forced closures of industries in Karachi are over. "Businesses now operate without fear, and labourers are no longer coerced into political rallies," he added.

Bilawal, whose party is an ally in the Centre, also castigated the federal government for not taking Sindh into confidence when taking key policy decisions. "Decisions are made in Islamabad without consulting us, leaving provinces to bear the consequences,” he regretted.

He added that a consistent demand from the PPP has been for the provision of cheaper electricity. "The prime minister and bureaucrats in Islamabad brazenly say that load-shedding has been ended...cities in Sindh are facing load-shedding of around 12 to 14 hours," he claimed.

"We have lost faith in the Centre when it comes to electricity [related issues]," he said, noting that the PPP has made its own arrangements in this regard. "We will be able to generate our own electricity and distribute it," he assured.

He also proposed that the Sindh government, in consultation with the business community, should talk to the Centre regarding the issues, saying that if the government does not listen to traders, then a "legal way" option is available.

"I do not want to play any short-term game... I have to play a longer innings," he concluded.