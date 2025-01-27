Members of the government and PTI's negotiation committees meet under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on December 23, 2024, at the Parliament House in Islamabad. — PID

ISLAMABAD: As the fate of ongoing negotiation process between the ruling coalition and the PTI hangs in the balance, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a spokesperson for the government's negotiation committee, has warned that their committee would be dissolved if the former ruling party skipped the fourth round of talks scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday).

The development came days after the Imran Khan-founded party decided to boycott the fourth round of talks with the government over a “delay” in the formation of judicial commissions to probe the May 9, 2023 violent protests and a crackdown on party protesters in Islamabad on November 26 last year.

Taking to Geo News, Siddiqui termed PTI’s stance related to the ongoing talks “illogical”, saying that the former ruling party took six weeks to share their demands with the government’s team, while the ruling coalition just sought seven working days for a written response to the Khan-led party’s demands.

“In the joint declaration, seven working days are mentioned,” he added.

The PTI and the ruling coalition have been engaged in talks aimed at defusing political tensions in the country for nearly a month. Both sides have held three rounds of talks so far.

The dialogue process hit a snag as the Khan-founded party is of the view that they would attend the fourth round of talks only if the government formed the judicial commission while the ruling alliance stated that they would give their written response to the PTI’s demand in the next round of negotiation.

Senator Siddique, a day earlier, stated: “As per the agreed communique, no response can be given before the seven-day deadline...we will respond to PTI's demand for judicial commission at the next round of talks on Jan 28."

During his interaction with Geo News today, the PML-N senator said: “I don’t know whether PTI will attend tomorrow’s meeting or not”.

“I think National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq [who is playing the role of mediator] is in contact with the PTI,” he added while responding to a question.

Slamming the PTI’s political behaviour, Siddique said: “Negotiations are a serious and democratic process.”

He further said the former ruling party brought the negotiations to the streets.

In response to another query, the PML-N senator asked: “If the talks do not continue, then what will the negotiation committee do?”

“The government will give [its] response to whatever PTI will do outside.”

‘Contacts, negotiations among parties spirit of democracy’

Meanwhile, Senator Siddiqui held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of the negotiations with the PTI committee.

PM Shehbaz said contacts and negotiations among political parties were the spirit of democracy.

“These contacts help in preparing a joint strategy to resolve issues facing the country and the nation, he added.

The premier maintained that avoiding negotiations was an undemocratic attitude which created tension and also damaged the atmosphere of national solidarity.

The prime minister added Pakistan did not need further agitation, tussle and confrontation but harmony and understanding so that a joint strategy could be adopted for rebuilding the economy and eradicating terrorism.

“With the grace of Allah, the country is making progress and its dignity has also risen at the international level,” he added.

“We will not allow anyone to create obstacles in the way of progress and prosperity through undemocratic behaviour,” warned the PM.