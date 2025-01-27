Glenn Close recalls ‘great’ advice late Robin Williams shared

Robin Williams’ one advice stays with Glenn Close

Glenn Close went to Robin Williams at the time of need and he did not disappoint.

The 77-yar-old actress was agitated before her first Saturday Night Live performance when she asked the Dead Poets Society star to help her out.

"[I went to] Robin Williams, who was my friend," Close shared with People Magazine as she attended the 12th Annual Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations Gala.

"I said, 'Do you have any advice about Saturday Night Live? And he said, 'Just don't do anything you don't think is funny, because you get all these different fabulous ideas,' " recalled.

"I found that helpful," added Close of Williams, who died by suicide at the age of 62 in August 2014.

The Fatal Attraction actress hosted her first SNL show in February 1989, in which The Gipsy Kings performed as the musical guest. She later returned to the show in December 1992 to host SNL's Christmas special, which included The Black Crowes as musical guest.

Remembering her first time at the weekend show, Close told the outlet, "Oh, it was great fun."