King Charles turns deaf ear to abdication speculation with bold move

King Charles turned deaf ear to abdication speculations by sending a stern message to critics ahead of the first big royal foreign tour of 2025.

For the unversed, the monarch is set to travel to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz. Moreover, the King is also expected to meet the Pope during his upcoming trip to Italy.

The King, who is undergoing cancer treatment, last travelled to Australia and Samoa in 2024, after cancer diagnosis.

In conversation with the Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond shared that the monarch is "determined" to get back to a "new normal" just like his daughter-in-law, Princess Kate, who's in remission from cancer.

She said, "A full year of treatment must certainly have taken its toll, but he's shown that he is absolutely determined to get back to working as normally as possible."

"Like Catherine, the King is undoubtedly having to get used to a 'new normal'. His doctors will continue to keep an extremely close eye on him and will do their best to warn him if he is taking on too much," Jennie added.

The royal commentator said that King Charles is a man in a "hurry" as cancer changed the way he thought his reign would begin.

She claimed that it would be hard for the monarch to "shake off the anxiety" that cancer brings, but, the King is showing resilience by carrying out royal engagements every other day.