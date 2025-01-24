Govt passes four bills in turbulent joint parliament session

Members of National Assembly stand during anthem ahead of the ruckus-marred joint session on January 24, 2025. — YouTube/PTVParliament

ISLAMABAD: The government managed to get four bills passed during Friday's joint parliamentary session, despite disruptions caused by opposition lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PTI members entered the house holding placards and chanted slogans such as "PECA Act unacceptable" and "oppression of journalists unacceptable."

Journalists, protesting against yesterday's amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016, wore black armbands while covering the session.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub's request to speak on a point of order was rejected by NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, prompting opposition lawmakers to stand on their seats, shout slogans, and tear up copies of the legislative agenda.

Despite the uproar, the government managed to pass four bills — Trade Organisations (Amendment) Bill 2021, Imports and Exports Regulatory (Amendment) Bill 2023, National Institute of Technology Bill 2024, National Excellence Institute Bill 2024.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq is seen in this still taken from a video while pieces of paper fly in front of him as opposition lawmakers tear copies of the legislative agenda during joint session on January 24, 2025. — YouTube/PTVParliament

However, four other bills — National Commission for Human Development (Amendment) Bill 2023, NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan (Amendment) Bill 2023, National Skills University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill 2023, Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science, and Technology Islamabad (Amendment) Bill 2023 — were deferred.

The session lasted 18 minutes. Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at the parliament after the session had ended.

Following the session, opposition leaders staged a protest in the corridors of parliament. PTI leaders Ayub and Asad Qaiser, along with Barrister Gohar Khan and Shibli Faraz, took part in the demonstration. The opposition leaders chanted slogans against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025.

While talking to media, Faraz criticised the amendments to the Peca law, calling them draconian. "In this stifling environment, the laws being introduced are aimed at controlling freedom of expression," he remarked.

The former federal minister further commented that "the assets of the second majority are located abroad" and warned, "everyone's lamps will extinguish; the wind belongs to no one." He even sarcastically added: "Soon, there will be laws governing even the act of breathing."

Meanwhile, Ayub expressed unwavering support for journalists and democracy, saying, "I am even ready to lay down my life for them." He strongly opposed the Digital Act and Peca amendments, saying: "We have vehemently opposed these laws, as they will be weaponised against individuals."

The lower house of parliament has been witnessing turbulent proceedings for some time as the lawmakers on the opposition benches continue to cause commotion with slogans and protests.

The opposition parties staged a walkout during the previous National Assembly session before the government passed the Peca law, which drew severe criticism from journalist bodies over the legal amendments.