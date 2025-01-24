Robert Pattinson mocks fans 'still stuck' on Twilight: 'It's crazy'

Robert Pattinson famously played brooding vampire Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' saga

Robert Pattinson will never be able to live down Edward Cullen — not even nearly two decades after the first Twilight film.

Speaking to GQ Spain, the Batman star shared, "I love that people keep telling me, 'Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre.' Are you still stuck on that s***?”

The 38-year-old added, “How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy."

While the first film in the Twilight saga isn’t quite 20 years old yet — it celebrated its 16th anniversary in November 2024 — the franchise continues to spark conversation.

The new father marveled at its enduring cultural relevance, saying, "I find it hard to believe the cultural relevance that these films maintain because they are so old. The first one was released in 2008, f***!"

The actor called the ongoing fascination a "fascinating phenomenon," even likening its resurgence to the global rise of K-pop.

"I think this renaissance has emerged in Korea and it’s happened a bit like with K-pop, which took off in Korea but then seduced a young Western population," Pattinson observed.

At just 22, Pattinson became a global star with the release of Twilight. After fulfilling his five-film commitment, he pivoted to art-house projects, working with directors like Claire Denis and David Cronenberg.

Though he’s long distanced himself from his brooding vampire role, Pattinson admits the franchise’s influence is impossible to escape.