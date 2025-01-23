Bilawal calls out PML-N govt over 'unilateral decisions', stresses for mutual consensus

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing ceremony in Islamabad on January 23, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has slammed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government for making "unilateral decisions" as he stressed the need for mutual consensus between allied parties.

"The government is making decisions as if it has a two-thirds majority...policies may prove prudent if they consult with allies," he said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday.

Bilawal — whose party is an ally of the PML-N in the Centre — has time and again called out the incumbent government over breaking promises, avoiding consultations, and refusing to coordinate.

Last month, the PPP chairman expressed dissatisfaction over the failure of the PML-N to meet the promises made to his party, saying the government does not have the mandate to make unilateral decisions.

Addressing the ceremony today, Bilawal pointed out that the 18th Constitutional Amendment was carried out with consultation and "therefore it cannot be tampered with even today". "We believe in the politics of issues, not of hatred and division."

"When unilateral decisions are made, it becomes difficult to implement them," he said, stressing the need for consensus among political stakeholders.

He said that the PPP does not want to become a hurdle in the path of Pakistan's development, adding that they were making efforts for the country's progress.

Referring to the country's economic situation, he noted that the salaries of government employees should be increased based on the inflation rate.

"Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto introduced pension and minimum wage system in the country," he said, adding that the former president also presented labour policy. "If the labourers get rewarded for their hard work, the economy will be able to function," he added.