Ex-PPP lawmaker, spouse among others shot and injured in robbery attempt

SUKKUR: Former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Mir Ghalib Khan Domki, his wife, and grandson were among four injured in a robbery attempt near Faizu Laro road in Sindh's Shikarpur district.

According to the former lawmaker, around 15-20 robbers intercepted their vehicle near a picket manned by the personnel from Khanpur police station.

However, the driver did not stop the vehicle upon which the robbers started firing. Domki, his wife, grandson Ali Nawaz Khan Domki and guard Nadir Domki sustained gunshot injuries while two other guards — identified as Sallar Domki and Mehar Ali Domki — were killed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shikarpur Shahzaib Chachar confirmed the incident, saying that the former lawmaker — who is also chief Mukkaddim of the Giloee clan of Domki tribe — along with his family members was travelling to Bakhshapur from Sukkur.

Meanwhile, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Sukkur. SSP Chachar said that the police had sealed the exit and entrance routes to arrest the suspects.

The police officer said retaliatory fire from the Domki's guards killed Nadir Mirani, a most-wanted criminal with a head money of Rs1 million.

Zain-ul-Abideen, Domki's nephew, said that the condition of the former lawmaker was out of danger.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has sought a report from the Inspect-General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of Domki and expressed deep regret over the loss of lives. The chief minister also ordered an inquiry into the incident and action against those responsible.