Justin Baldoni fires back on Blake Lively’s attack

Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman shut down Blake Lively's attack

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has responded to Blake Lively’s recent statement about the actor’s lawsuit against her.

The Jane the Virgin star sued Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for defamation in a lawsuit on Thursday, which the Gossip Girl alum’s attorney dubbed “another chapter in the abuser playbook.”

Baldoni’s lawyer Byran Freedman slammed Lively’s statement, calling the legal battle “one heinous plot.”

“After my clients filed a comprehensive lawsuit packed with almost 200 pages of undeniable facts and documentary evidence which crushed their false allegations of a smear campaign by providing doctored communications to the New York Times, Blake and her legal team have just one heinous pivot left, and that is to double down on the revoltingly false sexual allegations against Mr. Baldoni,” said Freedman, as per Deadline.

“The mere fact that Ms. Lively feels that she can publicly destroy Mr. Baldoni’s reputation in an attempt to devastate his future career and then deny him or his team their own ability to defend theirselves against her is preposterous,” he continued.

Freedman further claimed, “Mr. Baldoni never once publicly attempted to call Ms. Lively out for her own many wrongdoings during filming, he kindly addressed all her concerns during filming in the correct manner despite the fact that he wholly disagreed, he himself was committed to do things differently and to keep the peace as she specifically admitted to in her own lawsuit.”

“We will not only continue to defend our clients against Blake’s power, privilege and all out lies, but we will now fight even harder for the voiceless in the DV community who are unfairly suffering while she continues to push on her own self-serving and selfish vendetta in the media.”