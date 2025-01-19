Dwayne Johnson shares insight into crazy makeover by daughters

Dwayne Johnson gives a peek into father-daughters relationship

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently shared insight into his playful relationship with his daughters.

On January 19, the Red One star took to Instagram and posted a video in which he could be seen spending time with his daughters.

In the clip, Dwayne’s daughters were seen applying pink lipstick all over his face and neck and eyeshadow all around his eyes and on his nose.

The Jungle Cruise actor even wore a tiny earring for effect.

Not only that, Dwayne even had tiny round stickers sprinkled all over his head and small pearls placed next to his eyes.

However, the Jumanji actor had a solemn look as his daughters were enjoying giving their dad a fun makeover.

In the caption, Dwayne wrote, “What started off with my two tornadoes, Jazzy & Tia asking, ‘Daddy can we just put some eye shadow on you and me saying — ‘yes but make it quick and make it cool, because I gotta go to the gym.’”

In the end, the Fast & Furious alum mentioned, “I know they won’t always be little or prefer hanging out with daddy when they’re older.”

“But they’ll always be my baby girls so I’ll take this abuse all day long - bring it on,” added Dwayne.