Tensions erupt as KP governor, CM 'clash' in COAS Munir’s presence

(From left to right) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi during a meeting in Peshawar on January 13, 2025. — ISPR

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting, attended by Army Chief General Asim Munir, turned tense when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur engaged in a heated exchange.

The sources told Geo News on Thursday that the dispute began during the Peshawar meeting when the governor mentioned the allocation of Rs500 billion from the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

The sources said the governor accused the chief minister of making misleading statements. In response, the provincial chief executive walked out of the meeting, declaring that the governor was lying.

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali reportedly made a remark in the midst of the tension, saying: "Let it go, this one is just a child."

However, after a brief period, Gandapur returned to the meeting.

During the heated exchange, the governor also raised concerns about the use of funds received from the federal government for counter-terrorism efforts in the province, questioning why the police and the CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department) had not been strengthened despite the large sums of money allocated.

The governor further said that KP received Rs500 billion under the NFC for counter-terrorism efforts.

When Geo News asked Governor Kundi whether his meeting with the chief minister was pleasant, he responded: "You have received incorrect information."

The heated exchange occurred during COAS Munir's visit to Peshawar, where he met top provincial political leaders and emphasised: "If there is a state, there is politics. God forbid, without a state, there is nothing."