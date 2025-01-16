Saif Ali Khan hospitalised: Actor stabbed six times by intruder

Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to hospital after brutal attack

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has been attacked at his home during a robbery.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Race star has been stabbed six times by an alleged intruder, who entered his Bandra, Mumbai residence on Thursday Night at around 1:00 am.

The police officials reported that the attacker had fled the scene, and the case is under investigation.

Several news outlets, including The Indian Express, confirmed that the 54-year-old actor was admitted to the Lialvati Hospital.

His team also issued an official statement, explaining, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence."

"He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient," they added. "We will keep you updated on the situation."

In addition, an insider told SCREEN that a thief broke into the actor’s house at around 1 am.

The intruder, which had a knife, was spotted by one of the nannies residing in the house after which she shouted and alerted everyone. As soon as Khan came out, he was attacked.

Additionally, the hospital’s COO Niraj Uttamani, updated on the actor’s injuries and the extent of the damage.

"Saif Ali Khan was brought to Lilavati (hospital) at 3:30 am. He has six injuries of which two are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine," he told the Hindustan Times. "We are operating on him."

"We will be tell extent of damage only after the surgery is done," the hospital’s COO said.



It is unknown that apart from Khan who else was in the house at the time of the incident.