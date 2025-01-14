Prince Harry finally responds to Kate Middleton peace talks offer

Prince Harry sets one major condition in order to accept Princess Kate's peace talks offer.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales has reportedly extended an olive branch to her estranged brother-in-law on multiple occasions and decided to reach out to the Sussexes after her cancer journey.

Heat magazine recently claimed that Princess Catherine expressed her concerns over Harry's lonely life in Montecito especially after he was seemingly abandoned by his wife Meghan Markle in her headline-making cooking show.

The source said that Kate Middleton and the royal family "worry that he might be getting quite lost" in the Duchess of Sussex's comeback drama.

"At the end of the day, Kate just wants him to be happy and she wants him to be a part of their lives, so it’s hard not to be concerned," the report stated.

Notably, Harry "responded" to her sister-in-law's wholehearted efforts of reconciliation with the key royal members, however, he wanted to let her know that she does not need to worry about him.

An insider revealed, "Harry appreciates that Kate cares. He knows she’s coming from a genuine place and he’s grateful for the support she’s offered him, but he just doesn’t think the way she does."

The magazine shared that Harry is "very happy" to "take a supportive role to help" his beloved wife Meghan "shine."

Moreover, the father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet sent a stern message to the royals that reconciliation is only possible if Meghan will be a "part of the conversation."

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020. Since then, the distance between the Sussexes and the royal family has kept growing.