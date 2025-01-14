Search operation ends at Sanjidi coal mine as last collier's body retrieved

Rescue officials at the site of a collapsed mine. — Radio Pakistan/File

QUETTA: Another collier’s body was recovered on Tuesday from Sanjidi’s coal mine near Quetta during a search operation after 11 bodies were retrieved earlier, Chief Mines Inspector Abdul Ghani said.

Due to gas filling on January 9, an explosion took place at the coal mine which led to its collapsing.

“At least 12 colliers were trapped after the coal mine collapsed following the gas explosion,” said Ghani.

Earlier on Sunday, the death toll rose to 11 after rescuers retrieved another seven bodies of colliers who were among those trapped inside the mine in the Sanjidi area.

The miners, as reported by The News citing the Deputy Director of Rescue Asghar Jamali, were trapped at a depth of 4,000 feet.

Moreover, after the completion of the search operation, the coal mine has been sealed, according to the chief mines inspector.

It is important to note that a Court of Inquiry has been formed to investigate the incident.

“The Court of Inquiry will complete the investigation in 15 days and submit the report,” added Ghani.

In light of this report, those responsible for the incident will be identified

Additionally, earlier on Sunday, a case was registered against the coal mine owners and management in connection with the explosion at the mine.

Hina Police Station registered a First Information Report (FIR) on January 9 on the complaint of Mines Department Inspector Abdur Rashid.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz, son of Sheikh Abdul Latif, and Hayat Khan, son of Haji Amir, from the United Mines Company have been nominated. The FIR includes Sections 322 and 34.