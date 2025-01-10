Water tanker crash kills two in Karachi

A firefighter is trying to douse the fire in the truck involved in the accident in Karachi on January 10, 2025. — Screengrab/Reporter

KARACHI: A huge water tanker ran over two motorcycles on Friday, killing at least two persons and injuring one other on Shaheed-e-Millat road in Karachi, according to the rescue officials.

A rescue official said, after hitting the victims, the water tanker, whose driver fled the scene after the accident, struck wall of the flyover and caught fire. Firefighters later put out the flames.

Police said the incident took place when a car hit the motorcyclists and the tanker coming from the rear rammed into the motorbikes.

Consequently, two persons riding on a bike were killed and another on the other bike got wounded, they said, adding the incident took place on the flyover’s track leading to Baloch Colony.

In the first 10 days of 2025, at least 22 people have been killed and 261 others injured in Karachi road mishaps.

Expressing reservations over the deaths due to tanker crash, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said tankers were doling out deaths in the port city, which was a matter of concern.

"I stand by the heirs of the deceased in this hour of sorrow," said the governor. Tessori also sought a report from the Sindh inspector general over the incident.

A day ago, two persons were killed after a speeding dumper hit their bike on Hub River Road in Baldia Town.

Police and rescue officials had transported the victims to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medicolegal formalities. The deceased were identified as Akbar, 30, son of Sher, and Jamil, 30, son of Faiz.

Heavy traffic is not allowed within the metropolis during the day, nevertheless, tankers carrying the commodities of basic necessity such as water tankers are allowed to ply the roads due to water crisis, putting lives of citizens in danger.

The tragedies highlight the ongoing crisis of road safety in Karachi. As per a report on accidents in 2024, 773 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in Karachi, including 602 men, 88 women, 62 boys, and 21 girls. Moreover, 8,111 individuals sustained injuries in road mishaps during the same period.