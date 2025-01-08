PTI links continuation of talks with govt to formation of judicial commission

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq chairs second meeting between government and PTI negotiation committee meetings on January 2, 2025 in Parliament House, Islamabad. — PID

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has warned that the fourth round of talks is "highly unlikely" if the government does not constitute a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and November 26 following the next session of negotiations amid stalemate over hurdles in meeting jailed party founder Imran Khan.

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza — who is part of the PTI's negotiation team — made these remarks while speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath'.

After months of a political tug-of-war, the coalition government and the embattled PTI finally came to the table last month to defuse tensions, with the Khan-founded party initially putting forth two initial demands: the release of all "political prisoners" and a judicial probe into the events of May 9 and November 26.

During the second round of talks — being held under the chairmanship of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the PTI negotiation team sought frequent meetings with party founder Imran Khan to finalise the "charter of demands".

While the PTI has been quite vocal about its key demands — the release of political prisoners and a judicial probe into the events of May 9, 2023 and November 26 crackdown — it could not share these demands with the government committee in writing.

Earlier today, PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar and Sher Afzal Marwat held a meeting with the former prime minister at Rawalpindi's Adiala facility, wherein the latter gave the go-ahead to submit the demands in writing.

Speaking on the programme today, Raza they had already announced a deadlock in the talks with the government. "The government previously said they have no demands... if they want our demands in writing then they should also give us in writing that they want nothing," he added.

In response to a question, the SIC chief said that the PTI's negotiation committee would have called off the negotiations if they had not received Imran's message today. "PTI's negotiation committee will meet tomorrow [Thursday] and we will decide on the talks."

Furthermore, he said, Rana Sanaullah — Prime Minister's aide on political affairs — had confirmed that negotiations were being held after taking "powerful quarters" on board. "People listening through bugging devices probably do not want this meeting with the PTI founder to happen," he claimed.

Responding to a question, Raza believes Imran would be released even if the negotiations fail.

'No fear of sit-ins'

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui — who heads the government's negotiation team — accepted that the government should have fulfilled its commitment of arranging a meeting with Imran.

"However, none of the committee members is authorised to arrange a meeting," he said, mentioning that National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq is responsible for facilitating the meeting.

In response to a question, Siddiqui noted that problems arise when "too many conditions are attached" to a meeting. "Eight people want to meet [Imran] and suspend the jail manual for the meeting," he said.

He stressed that even a single person can go meet and inform the PTI founder about the situation and bring instructions. "PTI's committee was constituted 40 days ago... why they did not consult regarding the charter of demands then," he asked.

Emphasising on charter of economy and democracy, the PML-N senator said that they should chalk out a code of conduct for sit-ins and protests. "The government would continue... we have no fear of their sit-ins."