Deadly traffic collision near KP's Karak leaves at least 10 dead

KARAK: A tragic traffic accident claimed the lives of at least 10 people and left eight others injured on Indus Highway near Lakki Ghundaki, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district on Tuesday.

A trailer collided head-on with a passenger van, causing a horrific scene as many passengers became trapped in the mangled wreckage. Rescue officials rapidly responded to the incident, supported by local volunteers, to carry out the challenging extraction of victims from the debris.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Karak, where medical assistance was also being provided to the eight individuals who sustained injuries in the collision.

According to the district emergency officer, the injured include two women and two children. Meanwhile, four individuals who were seriously injured in the accident had been shifted to Peshawar, he said.

The officer further revealed that all individuals involved in the accident belonged to Miran Shah.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the trailer driver in an injured condition, he added.

Traffic accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan, as several lives are lost in similar mishaps regularly. At least 112 people were injured in different traffic accidents during the occasion of Eid ul Fitr in Punjab's Taunsa district, according to relevant authorities.

Notably, there has been a surge in traffic accidents in Karachi recently, with an alarming number of casualties. Higher authorities have been urged to take action following the rise in casualties.

On Sunday, two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a trailer in the port city’s New Chali area in yet another fatal road tragedy.

The incident came just a day after a four-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding water tanker in Baldia Town. The child, Affan, had been playing near a local playground when he was run over. His uncle later claimed the tanker operators had illegally occupied the area.