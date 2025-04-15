Karachi's Korangi fire finally doused after 17 days

A raging fire near Korangi Crossing sends flames soaring into the sky, in Karachi on March 30, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: The unabated fire in the city's Korangi area has finally come to an end and has been extinguished on Tuesday after burning on for 17 days, with the pit still emitting gas resulting in boiling water at the site.

The fire, which started after a 1,200-foot-deep bore was drilled at the site on March 29, had led to concerns about the type and volume of gas responsible for the blaze.

The unexpected and rather abrupt end to the blaze comes after not only the Ministry of Petroleum had established a committee to test methane gas but also engaged a team of experts from Cudd Well Control — a US-based firm globally renowned for its expertise in well control and emergency response — to consult on the Korangi Creek fire.

A joint site visit was recently conducted by technical teams from Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and United Energy Pakistan Limited, comprising professionals from the drilling, completions and QHSE (quality, health, safety & environment) disciplines.

Key observations from the visit revealed that the fire intensity remained consistent with the early stages of the incident, suggesting a substantial connected gas volume.

The crater at the site has expanded due to water overflow and sand loosening. Additionally, hot water continues to flow from the site with visible vapour emissions.

Meanwhile, preliminary chemical analysis, as per PPL sources, of the water breaking out of the ditch at the site of the ongoing fire in the Korangi area had earlier revealed the presence of hazardous chemicals.

The initial report, compiled following water sampling from the fire site, has detected excessive quantities of benzene, toluene, and tetrachloroethylene.

The report states that tetrachloroethylene was measured at 33 microgrammes per litre, significantly above the standard limit of 5 mg. Benzene concentrations were recorded at 19 mg per litre, again surpassing the permissible threshold of 5 mg.

Similarly, toluene was found at 15 microgrammes per litre, three times higher than the recommended safety level. Additionally, a slightly elevated quantity of o-xylene was also detected in the water sample, though the exact amount was not specified.

However, the overall hydrocarbon content in the water was found to be within permissible limits, according to the preliminary findings.