Three FC men martyred, 16 injured in Mastung explosion

MASTUNG: At least three Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were martyred and several others injured in a blast targeting a police truck in Balochistan's Mastung area on Tuesday.

The vehicle, according to the paramilitary force, was targeted in the Shamsabad area, leaving as many as 16 personnel wounded in the incident.

Noting that an emergency has been imposed in the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital and the Civil Hospital, the Balochistan government spokesperson said that those injured in the incident are being shifted to Quetta — of which two are in critical condition.

Highlighting that the truck carrying security personnel from Kalat via the RTC was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED), spokesperson Shahid Rind said that Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti directed Health Minister Bakht Kakar to oversee the situation.

Ordering better health facilities for the injured, the provincial chief executive also warned that no negligence would be tolerated in their treatment.

"The Balochistan government will stand by the martyrs," the official said.

The incident comes against the backdrop of an alarming surge in terror incidents in the country with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan — both of which share a border with neighbouring Afghanistan — facing the brunt of incidents.

However, for the first time in 12 years, the first quarter of 2025 saw some promising trends in the security landscape of Pakistan, with the fatalities of militants and insurgents outnumbering the cumulative losses of civilians and security forces personnel.

Its key findings, issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) here on Saturday, revealed notably fewer fatal losses among civilians and security forces personnel compared to the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

KP and Balochistan remain epicentres of violence, accounting for 98% of all fatalities, with attacks growing bolder and militant tactics evolving, including the unprecedented hijacking of the Jaffar Express. Projections warn of over 3,600 fatalities by year-end if current trends persist, potentially making 2025 one of Pakistan’s deadliest years.

During Q1 2025, Pakistan witnessed 897 violence-linked fatalities and 542 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws. The tally of casualties, totalling 1,439, stemmed from 354 incidents of violence, including terror attacks and counter-terror operations. Compared to Q4 2024, where 1028 fatalities were recorded, these figures mark a nearly 13% decline in overall violence.

Balochistan suffered 35% of all fatalities in the period under review, and compared to last quarter, it recorded an alarming 15% surge in violence.

Against 495 outlaws eliminated, the civilians and security personnel suffered 402 fatalities, which account for nearly 19% less losses compared to outlaws. Their combined losses accounted for nearly 45% of all fatalities compared to outlaws making up over 55% of the total recorded this quarter.