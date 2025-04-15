No discussion on Imran Khan in meeting with US delegation: Ayaz Sadiq

A collage of NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and PTI founder Imran Khan. — X@NAofPakistan/Instagram@imrankhan.pti/File

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq stated on Tuesday that the United States congressional delegation made no reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated, during their meeting.

In a statement, the NA speaker said the US lawmakers clearly stated that they had nothing to do with Pakistan's internal politics.

The statement comes in the light of recent allegations by PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan of being not invited to the government officials' meeting with the US delegation in Pakistan.

The US officials have been holding meetings with the government officials on the sidelines of the Pakistan's Minerals Forum 2025.

However, Sadiq refuted Gohar's claim, saying that the lawyer-turned-politician and PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar had been invited to a dinner hosted for the US delegation.

“It was a chance for PTI leaders to sit and talk with the Americans — the same people they seek help from,” he remarked.

He said the federal government's ally, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had also expressed interest in discussing canal-related matters during the meeting. “Thirty people raised the issue of canals, but the opposition missed the opportunity to properly address it,” Sadiq said.

The NA speaker further stated that when the PPP submitted a resolution regarding canals, he reminded them that the issue had already been debated and that the Deputy Prime Minister IShaq Dar had also issued a statement on it.

Sadiq questioned how legislation could move forward if the quorum was not complete. He said production orders for members had been issued, jails declared as sub-jails, and all records were available on the website.

“I believe in talks with the opposition,” he said, but added, “No one can be forced to sit at the table over any issue.”

He shared that he had reached out to BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal and was also in contact with JUI-F Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “If the opposition wants, I am ready to invite government members as well,” he said.

Sadiq concluded by saying a decision had been made that quorum would not be pointed out during the question hour. He warned, “If a no-confidence motion is brought, their own people will break away.”

Speaking to reporters on Monday, PTI Chairman Gohar said that he had received no prior notice about a recent meeting of the government officials with a United States delegation.

Gohar emphasised that neither an invitation card was sent to him nor was there any contact made via WhatsApp regarding discussions.

PTI senior leader and Leader of Opposition in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz also criticised NA Speaker Sadiq for not inviting leaders of opposition in the National Assembly and the Senate to his meeting with US congressmen while inviting other party members.

It may be noted that PTI leader Atif Khan, who was invited to the meeting with US delegation, had also said that there was no discussion regarding the party founder or his release.

After the meeting, Atif Khan said that he and Dr Amjad were present in the meeting from the PTI, and it has come to his knowledge that Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub were invited.

"I do not know whether the two leaders were invited or not; people from political parties and federal ministers were present in the meeting," he noted.