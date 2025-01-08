Imran instructs PTI to continue talks with govt

PTI founder Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, March 17, 2023. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: Amid prevailing uncertainty surrounding the ongoing dialogue between the government and the Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has given the greenlight to his party for continuing the talks and submit written their written demands.

"PTI founder has directed to continue the talks and has given permission to submit [party's] both demands in writing to the government committee," said PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while speaking to the media outside the Adiala jail.

The development comes as the PTI leaders — comprising Barrister Gohar, Ali Zafar and Sher Afzal Marwat — met the former prime minister in a courtroom at Rawalpindi's Adiala facility.

The development arguably diminishes the ambiguity surrounding the future of the ongoing PTI-government talks, which in recent days, have been marred by uncertainty owing to the former ruling party's inability to meet its incarcerated founded and present its written demands.

For days, the PTI has been claiming that they were not being allowed to meet Khan by Adiala jail authorities and has linked the prospects of presenting a written charter of demand with it.

The two sides, after months of a political tug-of-war, have held two negotiation sessions on December 27, 2024 and on January 2, 2025.

However, PTI's inability to submit written demands and meet Khan ended up casting doubt on the future of talks as it resulted in a deadlock with the government which has insisted on the former.

During the last meeting between the government and the PTI's negotiation committees, the two sides had decided that the Khan-founded party would present its charter of demands in the next session after meeting the jailed prime minister. Also, it was decided that the third round of talks would be summoned after the PTI committee had met Khan.

The former ruling party has time again reiterated its call for the release of its founder and workers and the formation of a judicial commission on the events of the May 9 riots and last year's November 26 protests.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.