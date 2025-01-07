Nikki Glaser details her banned jokes from 2025 Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser hosted her first award show and critics believed it to be an instant hit!

The comedian’ adroit adaptation was a fine craftsmanship, the way she juggled between mocking and celebrating Hollywood industry was commendable.

However, Glaser has some next-day gripes about her own performance and is now detailing some of the harsh jokes she cut from her monologue.

Glaser appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on Monday morning, where she shared that she regretted not telling certain jokes during a recent performance.

She believed these jokes would have resonated with most of the audience, although they might not have landed well with everyone in the room.

“This is the last time all of you will be the same room together until the Diddy trial,” was one of the jokes.

(Glaser explained: “We had another Diddy mention that worked better … and you only get one Diddy mention. You’re also accusing the people in the room of being involved in that, and they might turn on you.”)

Another: “I loved Conclave. It’s about the choosing a new pope. It was heartwarming. It will touch you so much that the church will have to move it to another theater. Hot tip: You don’t need ID to get into the Conclave afterparty.”

(“We didn’t do those because they were Catholic Church pedophile jokes — we’ve all heard them, we don’t need more of that.”)

Another was a follow-up to her joke calling Adrien Brody a “two-time Holocaust survivor” for his appearance in two Holocaust movies (The Pianist and The Brutalist). But she cut this part: “If Adrien Brody could go back in time, he would thank baby Hitler for his career.”

(“I loved that one such much,” Glaser admits. “But my assistant is Gen Z and she was like, ‘I don’t get it'” due to the time travel/kill Hitler reference being, apparently, a bit dated. “Oh, we’re going to lose a whole generation on that joke, and then I’ve said ‘Hitler’ for nothing.’”)

Here’s more: “Only Murders in the Building is amazing. I think it’s so cool that legends like Steve Martin, Martin Short and Meryl Streep are still at it. It just goes to show you that you’re never too old to still need money. Why are you still working so hard? What’s going on, did you get caught up in the Hawk Tuah crypto scheme?”

And also: “Glen Powell is nominated tonight for Hit Man. Who would have thought you’d only be the second-hottest hit man in America?”

More: “The only show where you can see the biggest stars in movies and television join together with a common goal: Getting out here tonight before Dax Shepard asks them to do his podcast.”

And again: “The Wild Robot is nominated tonight — and by that I mean Nicole Kidman after two white wines.”

(“I wish we could have done that, but if she makes a face …” Glaser said).

And: “Timothée Chalamet took lessons in guitar, dialect, movement and vocals to become Bob Dylan [in A Complete Unknown]. While Bob Dylan became Bob Dylan the old-fashioned way: heroin and autism.”

“Michael Keaton was so great in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. And Alec Baldwin sadly did not come back to play a ghost because he was too busy making them.”

(“Please know that I know that was not nice. It’s such a great joke, but it’s just too mean.”)

And: “Here’s Ben Affleck. I can’t wait to see which Jennifer you try to ruin next.”

With all these jokes, the comedian confidently predicted her future in Golden Globes saying, “I can’t imagine they wouldn’t. … It’s hard to find people to do these shows. … [But] I would never be able to live with myself if I turned it down because I’m scared of bombing.”