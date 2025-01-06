Terrorists martyr two cops in Lakki Marwat

A police officer stands outside Achini’s outpost entrance gate in the outskirts of Peshawar, February 9, 2023. — Reuters

PESHAWAR: Police said on Monday that two cops were martyred in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat.

The policemen were travelling by motorcycle to the local police station in the Kheru Khel Pakka area when they were ambushed by terrorists, the police added.

In response, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the martyred officers, lauding their courage and dedication.

"We salute the sacrifices of the martyred officers who have set an example of bravery," he said.

Naqvi expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen heroes, assuring them of the nation's unwavering support. He further highlighted the historic contributions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s police force in the fight against terrorism, reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of law enforcement personnel.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also condemned the attack, terming it a "deeply saddening" incident. He expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, saying: "We stand with the bereaved families in their time of grief."

The governor emphasised the need to continue combating terrorism to honour the sacrifices of these brave officers.