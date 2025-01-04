A container truck involved in the road mishap near Karachi is being removed from the highway on January 4, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: A tragic multi-vehicle collision on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway resulted in one fatality and left more than 24 people wounded early Saturday morning, rescue sources told Geo News.

The accident occurred when four vehicles, including two passenger buses travelling from Hyderabad to Karachi, collided on the busy highway near Karachi.

Rescue sources reported that the identification process for the deceased and injured was underway. Police confirmed that the deceased was a young man.

Rescue operations were in full swing at the site, with ambulances present to provide immediate assistance. The injured were transported to the trauma centre at Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

Police said the incident took place when a passenger bus slipped and overturned following a brief spell of light rain. This triggered a chain reaction, with another passenger bus and two cars crashing into it, while an oil tanker also collided with a container truck as drivers attempted to brake suddenly to avoid the crash.

“The passenger bus lost its balance and overturned, causing another bus coming from behind to collide with it,” police said.

Road accidents are a common sight in Pakistan due to various reasons including drivers’ negligence, dilapidated roads and weather conditions etc.

Few days ago, at least 18 people were killed and 37 sustained injuries in two separate traffic accidents.

A bus overturned near Punjab's Fateh Jang whereas a wedding van and trawler collided in Sindh's Naushahro Feroze.

At least 11 people, including six women and five men, were killed after a bus met an accident and overturned on the M-14 Motorway near Fateh Jang.