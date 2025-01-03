'Fitna al khawarij' must be eliminated, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of Central Apex Committee on National Action Plan on January, 3, 2025. — PMO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the moment has arrived to eliminate "Fitna al-Khawarij," referring to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been involved in numerous attacks targeting security personnel and civilians.

Addressing the meeting of the Central Apex Committee on the National Action Plan (NAP), the prime minister urged provinces, federal authorities, and institutions to devise a comprehensive plan to combat terrorism and ensure peace across Pakistan.

Today's meeting to review the security situation in the country was attended by the civil and military leadership.

Welcoming participants to the meeting, PM Shehbaz noted that improving law and order situation in the entire country is important to achieve the agenda of progress and development.

He specifically pointed out the presence of infiltrators, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and said recent cross-border attacks by terrorists were met with a robust response.

PM Shehbaz expressed concern over external and internal elements conducting anti-Pakistan campaigns. "Agents sitting abroad, disguised as friends, are propagating against Pakistan. This is a significant threat," he warned.

"We are also cognizant of the foreign hands who are hatching conspiracies against Pakistan from within Balochistan," he added.

The premier warned that enemies with malicious intent are lying in wait, emphasising the need to stay vigilant against such threats.

He also emphasised the need for equipping police with modern equipment and ensuring merit based induction in the force.

PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over efforts towards increasing the capacity of counter terrorism department in provinces, saying Punjab is taking a lead in this regard.

The prime minister also called for measures to counter "digital terrorism," where facts are distorted and spread on social media to mislead people.

The remarks came in the light of recent attempt of infiltration by the khawarij and the Afghan Taliban via the border near Kurram and North Waziristan areas on December 28, which successfully thwarted by the security forces of Pakistan.

According to security sources, a group of 20 to 25 khawarij, in coordination with the Afghan Taliban, launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistani posts using heavy weaponry this morning.

'National interest comes first'

PM Shehbaz reiterated that "personal preferences do not matter; Pakistan’s interests come first."

PM Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan's recent global milestone, noting that the country has assumed a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

"Pakistan’s national interest is supreme, and all efforts should be directed towards securing it," he said.

Referring to recent sacrifices, he acknowledged the bravery of police, Rangers, and military personnel who have given their lives to protect the nation.

The premier concluded by calling for unity and determination to end terrorism and ensure long-term peace, stating, “This is the time to act together for the future of Pakistan.”

Rising militancy

Terrorist attacks have been rampant in the provinces of KP and Balochistan — which abut Afghanistan — targeting especially the law enforcers and security forces.

Islamabad has time again urged Kabul to not allow its territory to be used by terrorist groups to carry out attacks against Pakistan.

The diplomatic effort is coupled with ongoing kinetic action against terrorists by security forces who eliminated at least 15 militants, including Afghan Taliban members in a swift and effective response to the infiltration attempt last week.

A week before that, the forces gunned down 13 terrorists in three separate operations in KP.

The third quarter of 2024 (July-September) witnessed a sharp uptick in fatalities in terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan — marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

In 2024 alone, the military has reported 383 soldiers and 925 militants killed in various clashes.