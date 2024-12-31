Decline in Karachi driving licences

KARACHI: A noticeable decline was witnessed in citizens acquiring driving licences, with only 280,943 permanent licences issued in 2024, down by 22,084 from the previous year in Karachi.

DIG Driving Licence Branches Iqbal Dara revealed that 2024 saw a drop of 22,084 permanent licences compared to 2023. Last year, 330,027 citizens obtained permanent licences, whereas this year only 280,943 licences have been issued so far.

Similarly, learner licences showed a marginal increase, with 285,384 issued this year compared to 282,385 in 2023. The issuance of international driving permits rose from 22,813 last year to 26,553 in 2024.

In 2024, Sindh's licensing branches were equipped with CCTV cameras, made "corruption-free", and transitioned to online operations.

The system now allows Pakistani citizens worldwide to apply for learner licences and renew existing ones online. Additionally, international driving permits are now issued across Sindh, expanding a service previously limited to Karachi’s Clifton branch.

To address the disinterest in obtaining licences, the government implemented strict measures, including warnings of vehicle confiscation for unlicensed drivers.

This ultimatum has led to an extraordinary rush at licensing offices, with a doubling of applicants within a week. DIG Dara emphasised the need for citizens to embrace the modernised system to enhance traffic safety.