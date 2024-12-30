Hailey Bieber fuels second baby speculation with pregnancy photo

Hailey Bieber shares grateful note with pregnancy photo

Hailey Bieber capped off 2024 with utmost gratitude while hinting at delightful news for fans.

Bidding farewell to the passing year on Sunday, December 29, the mother of one posted a new pregnancy photo on her Instagram stories.

"Thank you, 2024 [baby angel emoji]," she captioned the black-and-white throwback photo of herself when she was pregnant with her baby.

The model flashed a pout in the photo while her baby bump was on full display. In the never-seen-before snapshot, she sported a crop top and shorts.

Though the couple never confirmed the baby's exact date of birth, Justin Bieber and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in late August, three months after the Rhode Mogul’s pregnancy announcement.

Notably, Hailey shared the new pregnancy photo after an insider told Page Six that the Sorry singer, and the model, 28, "have discussed having more kids, but for right now, they’re happy with where things are at."

The couple, who married in September 2018, are "still adjusting to life as parents of a newborn" and feel that "every day is a learning experience."

They are seemingly in no rush to welcome a second baby. However, no one knows yet what the new year holds for the family— to remain three or maybe four.