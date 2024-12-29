Beyoncé decides to stand by her husband Jay-Z amid rape allegations

Beyoncé shows support to her husband Jay-Z amid rape allegations

Beyoncé has recently decided to stand by her husband Jay-Z amid rape allegations.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com that the singer “is upset and concerned about the allegations brought on to her husband”.

“She 1,000 percent believes Jay-Z,” continue an insider.

However, the source mentioned, “It is very stressful to deal with, not only because everything is such in the public eye, but as a mother of a daughter at a similar age to the accuser at the time, it is heartbreaking.”

For the unversed, Jay-Z was accused of raping a woman when she was 13 years old.

The source noted, “Beyoncé, who has been blessed with a life where she usually has control of her own narrative, now has to deal with this.”

“And there isn't anything she can do except support her man and be there for each other as the legal side of things goes through its motions,” remarked an insider.

The source revealed that Beyonce “will be by Jay's side throughout and she is starting to accept that is all she can really do”.

It is also believed that the singer wants all this to be over soon as she is eager to “get back to their life and everyone wants to be happy”.

“The one positive that could come from this is that they will be a stronger family afterward,” dished an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added, “Because right now it is a black eye on their otherwise wonderful life.”