Karachi endures coldest night of season with mercury dropping to 8.5°C

representational image of people warming their hands on bone-fire to save themselves from cold waves during the winter season, in Larkana on December 22, 2024. — PPI

KARACHI: The port city endured the chilliest night this winter season as temperatures fell to a low of 8.5°C, according to figures released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday.

Karachi has been witnessing cold weather, especially at night for the past few weeks, as a result of the north easterly winds blowing in the city.

Although slight, the Met Office has predicted a further drop in the megalopolis' temperature during the next 24 hours, with the mercury expected to hover between 8°C and 10°C.

During the past 24 hours, humidity levels in the city were recorded at 25%, with light north-easterly winds prevailing.

The lowest night-time temperature from Karachi was recorded in Gulistan-e-Johar, where the mercury dropped as low as 6.5°C at one point.

Meanwhile, the temperature was recorded at 8.5°C at Jinnah Terminal and Shahrah-e-Faisal, 9°C in Maripur and 9.7°C in Bin Qasim.

Meanwhile, Balochistan continues to brave freezing temperatures, particularly in its northern regions. Quetta and Ziarat recorded a minimum temperature of -6°C, while Kalat experienced even harsher conditions with temperatures dropping as low as -7°C.

Other areas, including Pishin, Mastung, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, and Qila Abdullah, also reported cold weather.

As per the PMD, most districts of Balochistan would remain cold and dry, with extremely cold conditions persisting in the mountainous regions.